Mike Vrabel will have a reunion with Harold Landry, banding together with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots will sign Landry to a three-year deal for $43.5 million with $26 million fully guaranteed. The max value of the contract will be $48 million, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Landry represented the Tennessee Titans throughout the first seven seasons of his NFL career, five with Vrabel as his head coach. In 98 career appearances, he made 397 tackles, 50.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He made three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, making 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a pass deflection.

How Harold Landry benefits Patriots defense

2024 was a solid year for Harold Landry. The inside linebacker played in all 17 games, making 71 tackles, nine sacks and a safety for the Titans.

Which is why landing him from the Titans is a solid move for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots. At age 28, Landry earned plenty of starting reps throughout his career as well as one Pro Bowl selection. His resume and experience will be advantageous as he enters the unit as one of the best defenders on the roster.

This signing provides a major boost to the Patriots' defense. With his presence, they will aim to significantly improve their pass rushing ability going into the 2025 season.

Vrabel will continue bolstering the Patriots' roster as they go through the 2025 offseason. Looking to retool through the NFL Draft and free agency, the team will look to return to winning relevancy after a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024.