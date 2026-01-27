The New England Patriots didn’t have a challenging road to the Super Bowl. And they weren’t expected to be here. But Drake Maye and the Patriots can make history by beating the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

And it comes in the form of pushing aside good defenses, according to ESPN.

“The Patriots will make history if they upset the Seahawks, as no team has beaten four top-10 scoring defenses in a single postseason, according to ESPN Research,” Mike Reiss wrote.

New England beat the Chargers (No. 5 in total yards allowed), Texans (No. 1), and Broncos (No. 2). The Patriots now have a shot at the No. 6 Seahawks.

Also, the Patriots' defense is in there, too, standing at No. 8.

Will Patriots QB Drake Maye get the Patriots over the top?

Maye is coming off his worst game of the season. He completed just 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards. However, second-half weather conditions played a role.

But still, the Broncos' defense basically shut him down in the air. Maye did manage to rush for 65 yards on 10 carries, including his team’s lone touchdown in the game.

Maye likely won’t have to deal with those conditions in Santa Clara, California. But he will need to be better on third down.

“The Pats also have struggled mightily on third down this postseason, converting on only 30.2% of 43 attempts,” Reiss wrote. “And in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on 33.3% of the trips there.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he knows his team has work to do in preparing for another tough defense.

“We'll have to get a lot of things corrected, and we'll have to play our best football game in two weeks if we want to finish as champions,” Vrabel said.

Maye’s health is part of the equation, too. He said he’s battling some physical issues.

“I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things,” he said. “At the same time, the best thing about it is we have another chance at it. Another chance at it to get healthy. Two weeks — a chance to go win the Super Bowl. That's what it is, and that's pretty cool.”