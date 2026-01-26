On Sunday, the Super Bowl 60 matchup officially became solidified when the New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC. Both wins came in narrow fashion, and now, the two teams will head to San Francisco to face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

Heading into this season, few if any could have predicted that such a Super Bowl matchup would take place, as both the Seahawks and Patriots were viewed as fringe playoff teams at best by most pundits prior to the 2025 campaign.

In fact, recently, Mike Sando noted how this matchup is historically unprecedented when judging by preseason odds.

“New England (80-1) and Seattle (60-1) were loosely but tellingly a 4,800-1 shot for this matchup, eclipsing 4,500-1 for the Kurt Warner storybook Rams-Titans Super Bowl from the 1999 season. The Rams, then located in St. Louis, were 150-1 after losing starting quarterback Trent Green to a season-ending injury in the preseason,” reported Sando.

Indeed, the Seahawks and Patriots were not thought by many outside their own fan bases to be legit contenders heading into this year.

Article Continues Below

New England stumbled out of the gates this season with a puzzling loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Seahawks also weren't exactly dominant at the start of the year, dropping a home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, both teams ultimately found a groove throughout the course of the season, and were able to carry that momentum into the playoffs, finding ways to win even when things didn't always go according to plan.

Their upcoming matchup will be a rematch of the 2014-15 Super Bowl, which New England won in narrow fashion after Pete Carroll's infamous decision not to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch.

While the teams may be completely different than those days, that game will certainly be on the minds of Seahawks fans entering this matchup.