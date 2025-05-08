Rob Gronkowski's career with the New England Patriots is the stuff of legends. From towering spikes to clutch playoff performances, Gronk’s legacy is cemented in NFL history. But what many don’t know is that his path to New England only opened up because of a surprising twist—Tim Tebow's selection in the 2010 NFL Draft.

In a recent episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman, Gronkowski revealed just how close he came to wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey. According to Gronk, the Ravens were set to take him with the 25th overall pick. Baltimore's front office saw Gronkowski as the perfect addition to their offense, but fate had other plans.

“The Baltimore Ravens were gonna pick me, I think it was the 25th pick that they had,” Gronkowski explained. “But then Denver and Josh McDaniels came scooping in and traded with the Baltimore Ravens. The Denver Broncos took Tim Tebow [and] I just got booted out of the first round.”

Gronk was almost a Raven, but the Patriots traded up to get him pic.twitter.com/9CTa4bExkT — DudesOnDudes (@DudesOnDudesPod) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

That blockbuster move by Denver shifted the draft landscape. Baltimore, who originally held that 25th pick, moved back to the 43rd spot. But before they could select Gronkowski, the Patriots front office saw the opportunity and acted fast.

“The Ravens had the 43rd pick now,” Gronk continued. “Well then, the New England Patriots got a sniff of it and they traded up one spot before the Baltimore Ravens at No. 42—where I got drafted.”

It was a last-minute maneuver by Bill Belichick and his staff that not only changed the trajectory of Gronkowski's career but also altered the landscape of the NFL. Gronkowski revealed that if New England hadn’t been able to trade up, the Patriots had a backup plan to acquire tight end Greg Olsen from the Chicago Bears. While Olsen went on to have a solid career, it's safe to say the Patriots are more than pleased with how things played out.

Gronkowski became a dominant force in New England. Over his nine seasons with the Patriots, he hauled in 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and played a key role in the Patriots' dynasty. Gronkowski and Brady connected for 105 touchdowns across their stints in both New England and Tampa Bay, solidifying their place as one of the greatest quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history.

He also shone brightest on the biggest stage. Gronk played in five Super Bowls, winning three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. His postseason resume includes 29 receptions for 364 yards and five touchdowns in Super Bowl appearances alone.

The domino effect set off by the Broncos’ decision to draft Tebow reshaped NFL history. What could have been a Ravens uniform and a different story altogether became a Patriot legend and four Super Bowl rings. Sometimes, all it takes is one unexpected move to change the course of history.