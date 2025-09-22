The New England Patriots were too sloppy to get a win in Week 3. New England lost a close game 21-14 against Pittsburgh on a day where they turned the ball over five times. In fact, just about the only thing working was the connection between Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. And even that is now in question.

The Patriots tight end told reporters on Monday that he is feeling sore after Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

“Sore. Waking up on Mondays is always hard, no matter what goes on,” Henry said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. “Took a few shots. Taking it day by day and just continuing to get better. But I’ll be alright.”

Hunter banged up his knee on Sunday. At one point in the game, he stayed down after landing on his knee.

Henry was Drake Maye's main target in Week 3. The veteran tight end hauled in eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. No other receiver came close to matching Henry's production, which shows how important he is to New England's offense.

Ultimately it is too early to make a judgment about Henry's availability for Week 4 one way or the other.

Patriots fans should keep a close eye on the team's practice reports this week. Those should provide clues on how healthy Henry actually is.

Patriots struggling to get passing game going through Week 3

If the Patriots do not have Hunter Henry in Week 4, their passing game could seriously suffer.

New England has yet to get any other player really involved through the air through three weeks. Henry is the team's leading receiver with 13 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Starting wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been okay. But he has only hauled in 13 receptions for 112 yards, which is not much to show for three games.

And New England's failures are not for lack of trying. In fact, the Patriots are just outside the top 10 in most passes attempted so far this season.

Ironically, perhaps the the Patriots should focus their attention on the running game. That could end up unlocking their whole offense, including the passing attack.

Next up for the Patriots is a winnable Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.