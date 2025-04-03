The New England Patriots will have a new look on the sidelines this season after hiring Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. Vrabel also brought back a familiar face, reuniting with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

During an interview with reporters on Thursday, McDaniels expressed excitement to build the offense around quarterback Drake Maye, who will have to adjust to a new system.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“It’ll be different,” McDaniels said, via a transcript from the team. “I think that sometimes it can get overblown because one word is apple, another word is tomato, and one system it means one thing and another system it means something else. The guys, just like ‘Men in Black,’ you take the thing and just wipe the memory clean from some of the things, but a lot of it is what you call this, now we call this, and it takes them a little bit of time to acclimate to that.

The Patriots staff, we’ve done the same thing, and we’ve – honestly, we’ve changed some things, and I’m in the process of doing the same thing, too. So, what we used to call something, now we call something else because we’ve agreed that it’s the best thing to do for the team. So, we’re all going to be in that same boat. I’m sure we’ll come up with a friendly, fine system when we use terms that don’t mean anything to us now that used to. But no, I don’t expect there to be – there will be a period of adjustment, but I don’t think that will be a big deal.”

Maye showed promise for the Patriots in 2024 despite their disappointing 4-13 season. In 13 games, the UNC product completed 66% of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Maye will also have a new No. 1 target out wide after New England signed Stefon Diggs in free agency. His presence should certainly help the Patriots offensively.