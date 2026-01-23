Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are gearing up for an important clash against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. However, they have some injuries to deal with as they head into the final days of preparation.

New England has enjoyed a spectacular regular season and playoff run so far. They exceeded expectations by finishing with a 14-3 record, winning the AFC East Division and securing the second seed in the AFC bracket.

The Patriots haven't disappointed, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and Houston Texans in the Divisional Round to get to this point. While they made it through these rounds without serious injuries, they have some statuses to keep track of for the upcoming weekend.

New England posted its latest injury report on Thursday, showing players who will have significant roles against Denver. One player standing out on the list is center Garrett Bradberry, who did not participate in practice. Others on the report include linebackers Harold Landry and Christian Elliss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, and cornerback Carlton Davis III.

What's next for Drake Maye, Patriots

Drake Maye will hope for the best as he needs his top linemen to protect him against the Broncos' elite defense. That will certainly be the case as they won't have homefield advantage like they had in the two previous rounds.

New England has a chance to end a Super Bowl drought the franchise had since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. Their last title came in the 2018-19 season, showing that the organization is not done competing for championships under current leadership.

The Patriots will wrap up their preparations before going on the road to fight for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 60. They face the Broncos on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.