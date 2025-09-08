Legendary NFL coach and six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots Bill Belichick recently moved to college football with the North Carolina Tar Heels. As a matter of fact, he earned his first college win on Saturday after a 20-3 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

Straight after the game, Belichick confirmed that New England scouts are no longer allowed in the Tar Heels’ facility. Belichick had claimed it was because he was sure he himself was not allowed in the Patriots’ facility due to his long-term feud with owner Robert Kraft.

However, the Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel seemingly has no issues with Belichick, initially claiming that “nothing surprised” him when it came to the former Patriots’ coach. Vrabel claimed that Belichick was allowed at the facility “to the best of his knowledge.”

“Bill came back for, to the best of my knowledge, [to] Tom's ceremony. So I guess he's welcomed back based on the fact he was there,” he said, according to ESPN.

Belichick was actually given a standing ovation during Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in June 2024.

“I'll just go by that — since his departure as the head coach here, he's been back. I'll leave it at that,” he explained.

Belichick’s earlier claim that he was not welcome at the Patriots’ facility was not based on physical presence, but a lack of respect, according to a source close to the coach. Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s relationship has remained strained since their split in January 2024. Tensions had initially grown after Belichick was portrayed negatively in Apple TV+’s The Dynasty documentary.

This is despite the fact that Kraft has only recently revealed plans to build a statue for both Tom Brady and Belichick once their careers conclude. However, for now, it appears that Belichick is set to remain firm with his stance.