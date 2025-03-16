The New England Patriots have surpassed the official start of NFL free agency without a premier signing on offense. Head coach Mike Vrabel expressed optimism that the franchise is just getting started.

For what the Patriots missed out on offensively, they made up for on the defensive side of the football, with good use of the salary cap. The team signed a Super-Bowl winning defensive tackle in Milton Williams, a former first-round pick in defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, another defensive tackle in Khyiris Tonga, a veteran cornerback in Carlton Davis, a pair of key pass rushers in Robert Spillane and Harold Landry, and a proven safety in Marcus Epps.

The Patriots also have nine available picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 4 overall.

Mike Vrabel will continue searching for offensive weapons

While Vrabel acquired an experienced backup quarterback in Joshua Dobbs, and Mack Hollins to bolster the wide receiver depth, their offseason remains a work-in-progress.

“We will target the offensive line. … We'll continue to look at the wide receiver position as it relates to free agency, explore every option with other teams and potentially then we'll get to the point where we're looking at the draft,” Vrabel said Thursday according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, adding the team doesn't want to be careless and plans to be intentional in its actions.

“There's a lot of time. I know everybody is like ‘it's over in free agency.' It's never over.”

It appeared that the Patriots found themselves struggling to acquire some of the big-name offensive weapons that floated around in trade rumors or available in free agency. They were interested in bringing in a free-agent wide receiver like Chris Godwin, or trading for DK Metcalf or Davante Adams, but couldn't nail anything down.

Based on Vrabel's demeaner, there are additions to be made in the 2025 offseason by New England.