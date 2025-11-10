The New England Patriots are on a hot streak right now after claiming their seventh straight win following their disposal of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-23, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Patriots, who improved to 8-2, including 5-0 on the road, were led once again by Drake Maye, who threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson also starred in the win, logging 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

New England tallied 435 yards on 59 plays, as the team displayed another efficient offense. The last time the squad had an 8-2 start was in 2017.

That's why it's hard to blame Patriots coach Mike Vrabel for flashing a wide grin during the postgame conference, as posted by The Athletic's Chad Graff.

Mike Vrabel after a seventh straight Patriots win. pic.twitter.com/u9STvY0A1c — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

When asked about his aggressive style, he had a simple response.

“Can’t win nothing you don’t put in the middle,” said the 50-year-old Vrabel, who's in his first year calling the shots for the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel on coaching aggressively: “Can’t win nothing you don’t put in the middle.” pic.twitter.com/WMh2tQwpoU — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) November 9, 2025

Fans lauded Vrabel for going all in to get a touchdown on fourth down in the last possession of the second quarter. Stefon Diggs scored on a one-yard punch, giving the Patriots the lead at halftime, 14-10.

“I made a decision to go for it, I trust our players, and they came through,” added Vrabel, as quoted by Boston Herald's Zach Cox.

Mike Vrabel wouldn’t say whether he wanted Maye to intentionally not score on this play: “We were just really excited that we could end the half with the ball in our hands.” On going for it on fourth-and-goal: “I made a decision to go for it, I trust our players, and they came… https://t.co/vZQ30JyM1r — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) November 9, 2025

They had 14 plays for 78 yards on that drive.

The Patriots tied the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the AFC, as the unpredictable season continues to provide pleasant surprises.

New England will return to the field on Thursday versus the New York Jets.