Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton is easily one of the most important assets of his team. Although he has yet to record an interception so far in the 2025 NFL season, Hamilton owns a high 89.0 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus. In fact, that is the highest grade among 93 safeties, per PFF.

Hamilton provided yet another standout performance for Baltimore on Sunday during a Week 12 game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore against the visiting New York Jets, as he racked up 10 total tackles, including six solo ones in a 23-10 win.

Only linebacker Roquan Smith had more total tackles among Ravens players than Hamilton, who could have added more to his numbers if not for an apparent foot injury he suffered in the fourth quarter. Before that, he entered the medical tent to get his shoulder checked in the second period.

The good news for Baltimore is that Hamilton appears to have avoided a serious issue, with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh describing the defensive back's injury as “not serious,” per Luke Jones of Baltimore Positive.

Hamilton and the Ravens' defense shone opposite the perennially bad Jets. Baltimore's defense forced two Jets turnovers, with New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor throwing a pick and running back Breece Hall losing a fumble.

Baltimore can expect a bigger challenge defensively in Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals at home, especially if Joe Burrow suits up for this Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday. Considering what Harbaugh said about Hamilton, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star should be able to give it a go for that game, even on a short turnaround.