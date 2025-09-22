Mike Vrabel was critical of running back Rhamondre Stevenson's performance after the New England Patriots lost 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Stevenson stands out as one of the Patriots' key offensive players. However, he committed two fumbles that proved to be fatal once the final score became official.

Vrabel reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Mark Daniels. The head coach recognizes Stevenson's talent, having seen it in last week's win over the Miami Dolphins, but needs him to return to form following his errors in this matchup.

“We know what his capabilities are; we have to get him back. We need him, we absolutely need him,” Vrabel said. “He helped us win the game last week. It was a different story today.”

How Mike Vrabel, Patriots performed against Steelers

Rhamondre Stevenson had two of the Patriots' four fumbles, making it more reasonable for Mike Vrabel to emphasize his message to the running back.

Even though the turnovers ended any chance for New England to beat Pittsburgh, the team showed its potential to compete against solid opposing squads. They held the Steelers to three scores, even forcing Aaron Rodgers to throw an interception to start the second half.

Drake Maye seems to be getting more comfortable in Vrabel's style of play with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. He completed 28 passes out of 37 attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns while making seven rushes for 45 yards.

Hunter Henry was the Patriots' receiver of the day with his strong display on the field, recording eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Mack Hollins came next with four catches for 27 yards, Stevenson had three receptions for 38 yards, while Stefon Diggs caught three passes for 23 yards.

The Patriots will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.