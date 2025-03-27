The New England Patriots endured three straight losing seasons for the first time since the early 1990s. Armed with the most cap space in the NFL, the team aggressively pursued free agents this offseason. After bolstering the defense early on, the Patriots addressed their lackluster wide receiver situation by signing Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract.

While there’s been some debate regarding the veteran wideout’s fit in New England, head coach Mike Vrabel attempted to assuage any doubts, heaping praise on the former All-Pro.

“His conversation, his demeanor, his attitude and his presence have been great,” Vrabel said of Diggs, via Green Light with Chris Long on X.

“This is a highly competitive, confident receiver that’s produced throughout his career… He’s got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical. Route craft. Good at the catch point. He’s been good in the red zone. There’s a play style to him that I’ve always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he’s doing things that help us,” Vrabel added.

Stefon Diggs will immediately become the Patriots’ top wideout when healthy

After three highly productive and harmonious seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Diggs’ relationship with the team soured. While he was still excellent in his fourth and final year with Buffalo, it became clear Diggs’ partnership with the team had run its course.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season. However, his split with Buffalo created a negative reputation for the wideout. His new quarterback C.J. Stroud felt Diggs got a bad rap and had been nothing but professional during his time with the Texans.

Of course, Diggs’ time in Houston was brief. He suffered a season-ending knee injury after just eight games with the team. The timing was poor as Diggs entered free agency this offseason. Given his injury and age (he’ll turn 32 during the 2025 season) teams shied away from signing the standout receiver.

But the Patriots scooped Diggs up. The team felt confident enough in his health to sign him to a three-year deal. And even if he isn’t ready to play by Week 1, he can still be a major contributor for New England this season.

The Patriots moved on to their third head coach in the last three years, hiring Vrabel to helm the team after firing Jerod Mayo following the 2024 campaign. Vrabel understands the need to surround second-year quarterback Drake Maye with playmakers. And the Patriots believe Diggs can return to form and help the young passer develop.

Prior to his injury last year, Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Those numbers, produced in less than half a season, would have made him New England’s third-leading pass catcher and fourth on the team in receiving yards.