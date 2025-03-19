New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will have another reunion with one of his former Tennessee Titans players, specifically linebacker Jack Gibbens.

The Patriots signed Gibbens on a one-year contract, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Gibbens will enter the fourth year of his NFL career. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining the Titans' practice squad in September that year. He went up the ranks of the depth chart, steadily improving year-by-year as one of the better defenders on the team from 2022 to 2024.

How Jack Gibbens benefits Mike Vrabel, Patriots defense

At age 26, Jack Gibbens brings some experience and youth to the Patriots' linebacker unit, helping Mike Vrabel in the process.

In three seasons with the Titans, Gibbens made 167 tackles, five TFL, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks throughout 29 games. 2024 saw him miss seven games due to injury, but he remained effective when he was present in Tennessee's defense. After 10 contests that includes five starts, he made 44 tackles, two TFL, a quarterback hit, and 0.5 sacks.

His health will be worth monitoring for the Patriots. Gibbens underwent ankle surgery last November, which kept him out after Week 11 of the season. How he responds as a newcomer to New England while completing his rehab will be key to his potential role in the defense.

In the meantime, Vrabel continues to fill in the holes the Patriots have as he resumes his head coaching career after stepping away for one season. He also looks to bring New England back to relevancy, which the team has failed to make the postseason for three straight seasons.