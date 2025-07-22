The New England Patriots are currently gearing up for the start of training camp, hoping that they will be able to put some things together this year under first year head coach Mike Vrabel. New England has been mired in NFL ineptitude for the last couple of seasons but seems poised to take a step forward in the 2025 campaign.

One reason why is the offseason acquisition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs most recently played for the Houston Texans but unfortunately tore his ACL during last season.

However, thankfully, the Patriots recently got a positive update as it pertains to Diggs' status for training camp.

“Stefon Diggs, who reported to training camp Saturday with other rehabilitating players, is cleared to practice for the first day of training camp Wednesday, according to a source,” reported Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Reiss also reported that “the first indication that Diggs was cleared for practice came Saturday, when New England placed four players on the physically unable to perform list — and Diggs wasn't one of them.”

It's been an interesting offseason for Diggs, who has been in a highly publicized relationship with rapper Cardi B and who also found himself in some hot water after a video surfaced of him on a yacht with a mysterious pink substance in hand.

How much can the Patriots improve?

The addition of Diggs, combined with projected ascension from quarterback Drake Maye as well as the expertise of Vrabel, who coached against New England the last time they hosted a playoff game way back in 2019, should be enough to lift the Patriots out of the NFL cellar they have occupied for the last couple of seasons.

The AFC East wouldn't appear to be anything to write home about outside of the Buffalo Bills, meaning a solid chunk of the Patriots' schedule this year should be comprised of winnable games.

New England will look to start its season off with a win when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7 to begin the 2025 campaign. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.