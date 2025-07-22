2025 will be a pivotal season for the New England Patriots. The team enters new head coach Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm with major questions on a number of fronts. One of the biggest will be if quarterback Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, turns into the franchise's next long-term signal caller. It won't be due to lack of trying, as Maye's relationship with his teammates continues to grow. Veteran tight end Hunter Henry spoke the team's trip to North Carolina, largely brought together by Maye, in an exchange posted by ESPN's Mike Reiss on X (formerly Twitter).

“Drake hit the guys up and tried to get together after minicamp.” — TE Hunter Henry, on how the July trip to North Carolina came together, with Drake Maye as the catalyst pic.twitter.com/QQYt2LAwcS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“‘Drake hit the guys up and tried to get together after minicamp,'— TE Hunter Henry, on how the July trip to North Carolina came together, with Drake Maye as the catalyst,” posted Reiss on the social media platform.

Maye's burgeoning relationship with his teammates is certainly a development that Vrabel wants to see. It shows that he is ready to take a leadership role with a team that has needed an answer at quarterback since Tom Brady left. Patriots leadership and their fans want to see Maye take the next step, especially alongside his fellow teammates. Will year two lead to an improved Maye across the board?

Patriots look to build foundation in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach

Henry has proven himself to be one of Maye's trusted targets, as the former Los Angeles Charger is entering the final season of his three-year deal. At 32 years old, he'll need to have another productive season to land another long-term deal. Last season, Maye and Henry's relationship flourished at the season progressed. The tight end led the Patriots in receiving yards with 674, and tied wide receiver DeMario Douglas for the team lead in receptions with 66.

As the season progressed, it was clear to see that Maye was becoming more and more comfortable in his role. It was also more apparent that he would need a lot of help. Hiring Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was a good step, as both coaches have plenty of experience. Drafting more help like offensive tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson was another step. Will trips like the one Maye, Henry and their fellow offensive players, help them improve in 2025 and beyond? That certainly feels like the plan moving forward.