If you’re a rookie offensive tackle in the NFL, “welcome to the league” moments usually involve a 270-pound defensive end turning you into a turnstile. For New England Patriots first-rounder Will Campbell, that moment arrived in a snowy, slugfest atmosphere during the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos.

Despite New England’s gritty 10-7 win, it wasn’t the prettiest day for the fourth-overall pick. While Drake Maye was busy scrambling for 65 yards and the team’s only touchdown, Campbell was in the trenches fighting for his life against a relentless Denver pass rush. But if you think Head Coach Mike Vrabel is reaching for the panic button, you haven't been paying attention.

Speaking on Bussin' With The Boys, Vrabel shared the heart-to-heart he had with his young left tackle following the game.

“It’s not about the success, it’s about can you have adversity and come back the next week,” Vrabel said. “I [told him], ‘Listen, you’re the guy that we wanted to play this position and we can’t wait to watch you continue to play, improve, and get better.’”

Vrabel’s confidence stems from the fact that this Patriots roster is effectively a youth movement. “We have a lot of guys that are 21, 22, 23 years old. Our quarterback is younger than [my son] Carter… and that’s exciting,” the coach added.

The stats from the Box Score reflect just how tough the sledding was in Denver. Maye was sacked five times for a loss of 38 yards, several of those coming from the edges where Campbell was tasked with holding the line in “snow globe” conditions. However, Campbell’s value isn't just in pass protection; he helped anchor a unit that paved the way for 139 net rushing yards, allowing the Patriots to control the clock for over 32 minutes.

Campbell has been a pillar of stability for most of the 2025 season, starting 13 games and allowing only five sacks during the regular season. While his Wild Card debut against the Los Angeles Chargers saw him allow two sacks, his ability to bounce back, as he did in the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, is exactly what Vrabel is looking for.