While the New England Patriots' decision to trade away Joe Milton wasn't particularly surprising, as he was one of the most in-demand backup quarterbacks in the NFL, what did turn more than a few heads was the price the Dallas Cowboys surrendered, giving up just a 2025 fifth-round pick for the Tennessee QB and a seventh-rounder.

What gives? How did Milton, who looked like a rising star in his incredible Week 18 effort last fall, command a return so far from expectations? Well, Mike Vrabel was asked that very question during his press conference on Tuesday and explained the rationale behind the decision.

“Well, we felt like his reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason. We felt like – just like every other decision – that we're going to try to do what's best for the team, and that's the decision that we ultimately made,” Vrabel said. “So, we're excited to move forward with Drake [Maye] and Josh [Dobbs]. That's going to be a tough one for me to continue to say over and over is Drake and Josh. So, I appreciate it, guys. Again, I want to thank our scouts; I want to thank our personnel department for getting me brought up to speed in this process and our coaching staff.”

On one hand, Vrabel is correct: it's hard to imagine a world where Milton would get enough snaps to keep up his development if he began the season as a reserve. The Patriots also probably wouldn't have signed Dobbs if they believed they could do right by their former backup quarterback at practice and in the preseason either, which is why Dobbs came to town.

And yet, Milton is a very interesting player with elite athletic tools and a growth mentality. Giving up such a player for a fifth-round pick when he cost a sixth-round pick to acquire just the year prior? Well goodness, New England probably wouldn't have accepted that deal during the 2024 NFL Draft and thus shouldn't have mere months after one of the best performances of last season.

Will Milton become a serious player for the Cowboys in 2025 or beyond? Probably not unless Prescott is unable to play for the team for one reason or another. But now, that's no longer the Patriots' concern, as they have a chance to draft another player, quarterback or otherwise, in the fifth round and will get to see what the Cowboys can do with their former backup for the next three years.