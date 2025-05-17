Cardi B didn’t let Rory Farrell’s latest podcast segment slide. After the Rory & Mal host suggested she should be held “accountable” for her rumored romance with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bronx-born superstar made it clear that she wasn’t here for it, especially not from him, per Complex.

The moment came during a broader conversation on the show about how women defend controversial male figures, like Tory Lanez, and how they often tear down other women in the process. The co-host Demaris emphasized the need for solidarity among women, particularly Black women, to which Rory interjected, “Are you holding Cardi accountable?” His comment followed chatter about Cardi’s courtside appearance with Diggs and sparked a sharp reaction online.

Cardi took her frustration to Instagram Community Notes, where she delivered a pointed message: “When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for sh*t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red.” She doubled down, stating that her path to healing has nothing to do with competition or public opinion. “This is me taking baby steps to finally feelin happy,” she wrote.

From critique to confrontation

Rory's comment might have come off as casual, but Cardi interpreted it as invasive and tone-deaf — especially considering the podcast’s prior discussion about the importance of protecting Black women. She didn’t just call him out for inserting himself into her narrative, she called him a “white b*tch” and told him to “STFU… before I light a match up your a**.”

Still, in a rare moment of reflection, Cardi walked it back slightly. When a fan pointed out Rory may have been speaking in transition, she replied, “Aewww Deum sorry Rory,” softening the blow.

Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again saga has played out in public for years, but she’s made it clear this time around isn’t for show. With divorce proceedings underway and a newfound spark with Stefon Diggs, the rapper’s focus seems to be on peace, privacy, and her children.