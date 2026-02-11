The New England Patriots appear poised to reinforce their offensive line in ESPN’s latest mock draft following a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in San Francisco.

With the NFL Draft set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, ESPN analyst Field Yates projected New England to select Caleb Lomu, an offensive tackle/guard from Utah Utes football, with the No. 31 overall pick.

“31. New England Patriots

Caleb Lomu, OT/G, Utah

The Patriots' run to the Super Bowl was impressive, but it underscored the team's need to beef up quarterback Drake Maye's protection. Lomu, who took over at left tackle for Utah in 2024 when Fano moved over to the right side, could slide in at tackle or guard for New England. (Note: I am a firm believer that the Patriots should stay fully committed to Will Campbell at left tackle, as coach Mike Vrabel has already stated will be the case.) Lomu needs to further develop his strength, but the 6-foot-6, 304-pounder is already a solid pass protector who did not allow a single sack in 2025.”

The selection reflects a pressing need to better protect quarterback Drake Maye, who endured consistent pressure despite delivering a standout second NFL season.

Drake Maye’s breakout season overshadowed by Patriots' mounting sack totals

Article Continues Below

Maye finished the regular season with 4,394 passing yards, completing 72% of his attempts while throwing 31 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He posted a 113.5 passer rating and a 77.1 QBR across 17 games, leading New England to a 14-3 record. As a runner, he added 450 yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

However, Maye was sacked 47 times during the regular season, a total that carried into the playoffs. Across four postseason games, he was sacked 21 times, including six in the Super Bowl defeat. He threw for 828 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions during the playoff run, while adding 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Lomu’s positional flexibility could provide immediate value for a Patriots offensive line that struggled in high-leverage moments. At 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds, he offers size and pass-protection ability, having not allowed a sack during the 2025 season at Utah.

After falling short on the sport’s biggest stage, New England now turns toward roster refinement. Strengthening the interior offensive line remains a logical next step as the organization looks to sustain success while ensuring Maye’s long-term durability.