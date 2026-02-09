Drake Maye and the New England Patriots had a brutal offensive night in their Super Bowl game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

The Patriots had high hopes going into the championship game. They excelled in the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the AFC East Division and the second seed in the AFC bracket. Not only that, but they also took down great defensive squads in the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to get to Super Bowl 60.

However, they met their match against the Seahawks. New England struggled so much that the offense had to punt the ball away eight times at some point during the second half. At that moment, Maye only completed seven passes, a big factor in the team's struggles throughout the night.

“The Patriots have punted more times than Drake Maye has thrown a completed pass so far 😬 Patriots completions: 7. Patriots punts: 8,” the post read.

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Seahawks

Drake Maye and the Patriots' remarkable run came to a heartbreaking end, falling 29-13 to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

Both teams showcased excellent performances on the defensive side of the ball, only seeing field goals throughout the whole first half. However, Maye's mistakes allowed Seattle to finally reach the end zone, putting the nail in the coffin to the Patriots' title hopes.

Maye will have a lot to learn from his Super Bowl debut, having had difficulty in making plays all game. He finished the game with 27 completions out of 43 attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding five rushes for 37 yards.

Mack Hollins saved New England from going scoreless, scoring the team's first touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. DeMario Douglas came next with five receptions for 45 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots can feel proud of all the success they achieved throughout the 2025-26 season, exceeding all expectations. However, the Super Bowl loss will surely motivate them to be better, retooling the roster in the upcoming draft and free agency.