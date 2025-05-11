The New England Patriots endured a recent scare involving incoming defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. He wasn't with the team Friday when the Pats opened rookie minicamp.

Will Mike Vrabel and company welcome him back soon? Williams provided an update via the Associated Press.

“I had a health scare, but I also want to make it clear that I'm away from the building, but I'm not away from the team,” Williams explained.

The first-time Patriots DC revealed where his mental state is amid his health issues.

“I'm doing good. I'm not away from the football team. Hopefully I'll be able to get back soon and just be in the building and be around everyone,” Williams said.

New England selected 11 new players via the 2025 NFL Draft. Joshua Farmer is labeled the best sleeper from the fourth round.

New England turning to defensive assistant following DC's health scare

Vrabel tabbed a familiar face for DC duties after he returned to the Patriots. The Super Bowl winning linebacker/tight end hired Williams in January from the Detroit Lions.

Williams previously led the Lions' defensive line unit. But he spent six seasons with Vrabel while with the Tennessee Titans. Williams coached the Titans' defensive line and served as assistant head coach for the 2023 season. He only spent one season with Detroit under Dan Campbell — which also involved Williams handling run coordinator duties.

Zak Kuhr is handling running the Pats' defense as Williams is on the mend. Williams spoke about the caliber of coach the Patriot defenders are working with.

“Zak’s unbelievable. He’s an unbelievably smart guy,” Williams said. “He’s going to be a superstar in this league. Smart, and more than anything he has the ability to connect with players.”

Kuhr is another who shares past ties with Vrabel. The 37-year-old began his career as a quality control assistant through the former Titans coach. He eventually moved to inside linebackers. Kuhr previously worked with Brian Daboll, spending 2024 with the New York Giants.