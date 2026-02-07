The New England Patriots bring out new star power with Mike Vrabel leading this Super Bowl run. They'll be an underdog against the Seattle Seahawks. But the AFC champs also have an unfortunate injury update on their hands.

Here's who's out for New England, as announced by the team's social media accounts.

DT Joshua Farmer has been downgraded to out for Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/BtAif8OEmx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 7, 2026

Farmer joined a deep rotation of defensive linemen for a revamped Pats defense. The former Florida State star tallied 15 tackles including seven solo stops through 13 games. He also grabbed three stops behind the line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder also helped contribute to the eight-game winning streak from Sept. 28 to Dec. 21.

What will Patriots DL rotation look like vs. Seahawks?

Farmer landed on injured reserve places a damper in the edge rush room.

New England also doesn't have Isaiah Iton, who's on injured reserve too.

So who does Vrabel have left in the trenches with Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker III and a stout Seahawks offensive line unit awaiting them?

The AFC champs still have Milton Williams anchoring the trenches, who's proven to be a valuable contributor to the line. Williams won on this stage one year ago with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Khyiris Tonga mans the inside at nose tackle. The massive 6-foot-2, 335-pounder tallied 24 total tackles with nine solo stops and has batted down two passes. Tonga has become the new Vince Wilfork in the middle for New England — also a famed former teammate of Vrabel's.

Cory Durden (right defensive end) and Leonard Taylor III (nose tackle) are the only other fully active defensive linemen, though. Taylor got elevated to the active roster Friday.