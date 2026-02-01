Christian Gonzalez has been a cornerstone for the New England Patriots throughout the season, providing a level of coverage that could prove problematic for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX. The 23-year-old cornerback has allowed only 44.6 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed, a figure that sits far below the league average of 64.3 percent. Despite missing the first three games with a hamstring issue, Gonzalez recorded a career-high 69 combined tackles and ten pass deflections.

While he did not record an interception during the regular season, he delivered a game-clinching pick in the AFC Championship victory over Denver, proving his ability to anchor a secondary that must slow down a spectacular Seattle offense.

This defensive strength is mirrored in the trenches by Milton Williams, who has played an integral role in New England, generating 57 postseason pressures. According to a report by ESPN, this total marks the fifth highest in the league since tracking began in 2009. Williams, appearing in his second consecutive Super Bowl, believes the outcome rests on the defensive line's ability to disrupt the pocket and force the opponent into uncomfortable situations.

“I always put the game on us, to be able to control the line of scrimmage,” Williams said.

Article Continues Below

He noted that Darnold is capable of making every throw if he remains comfortable. Therefore, Williams stated it is their job to get back there, “speed him up, get him off the spot, and try to take advantage and make him put the ball in harm's way.”

The necessity of a dominant defensive performance is heightened by the uncertain status of quarterback Drake Maye, who is officially listed as questionable due to a right shoulder injury and illness. Although Maye missed practice on Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel expressed minimal concern, noting that Maye “would've practiced today if he weren't sick.” Maye led the league with a 72.0 percent completion percentage and 31 touchdowns during the regular season.

By combining Williams' relentless pressure with Gonzalez's shutdown coverage, the Patriots hope to provide their offensive unit with enough support to secure a victory against the well-rounded Seahawks and bring another championship to New England.