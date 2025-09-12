The New England Patriots are coming off a rough season opener. They battled against the Las Vegas Raiders at home and lost 20-13 in a low-scoring affair. The Patriots struggled in a lot of different areas on the field in head coach Mike Vrabel's debut. New England will aim to bounce back against the Miami Dolphins, who might have had the worst start to the season of any team in the league.

The Patriots are getting some good news on Thursday ahead of their divisional battle on Sunday. The Pats saw two key players return to practice after not practicing on Wednesday. Morgan Moses and Harold Landry III are still dealing with minor injuries, but returning to practice is a good sign for their availability against the Dolphins.

According to the report, Christian Gonzalez remains out with a hamstring injury. The hope is to get him back as soon as possible as he is one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL.

Morgan Moses is a crucial addition to the offensive line if he is able to play. The Dolphins contain an elite pass rush, led by Bradley Chubb and former Patriot Mathew Judon. Patriots fans are well aware of how game-changing Judon can be when he is at his best. NE will need their veteran tackle protecting Drake Maye.

As for Landry, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He spent a good amount of time with Vrabel in Tennessee with the Titans and is now in New England with his old coach. It is not a shock to see Landry III in a Patriots uniform wreaking havoc. He finished the game against the Raiders with 2.5 sacks, five tackles, and three tackles for loss. He hit Geno Smith four times in the loss. There are not many players in the league who have had a better start with their new team outside of Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields.