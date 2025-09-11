The New England Patriots already had questions aplenty to answer after last Sunday's disappointing showing versus the Las Vegas Raiders, but now they are forced to make a big coaching change for their Week 2 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. First-year defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is away from the team for the “next few days” to undergo some tests due to an undisclosed personal matter. While the team is obviously worried about his health, head coach Mike Vrabel must also fill the role for the upcoming divisional battle.

Fans now know when that decision will be made. “(Vrabel's) going to let you guys know Friday,” inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr said, per MassLive.com's Mark Daniels, when asked if he will occupy play-calling duties in Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Kuhr, who previously worked with both Vrabel and Williams on the Tennessee Titans' staff, filled in as de facto DC while Williams was dealing with an undisclosed medical condition during spring workouts. Vrabel said this current situation is unrelated to the incident in March.

There is not much time to speculate, as the Patriots plan to name a play-caller two days before they collide with the Dolphins. Whether it is Kuhr or someone else, Mike Vrabel will presumably wield some influence on defense, especially in light of these unforeseen circumstances.

The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year is a former All-Pro linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, so he has loads of credibility to lend. Still, New England must execute on the field.

Patriots have much to consider heading into Week 2 meeting with Dolphins

Following an embarrassing season opener that saw Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts obliterate Miami, Foxborough will expect the Pats to put forth a strong effort. An active Christian Gonzalez could have made a huge difference in Week 1, and should logically make a huge difference in Week 2. The Second-Team All-Pro cornerback is arguably the most important player on this defense, and maybe even the team.

Whoever assumes defensive coordinator responsibilities would ideally have a much easier time if Gonzalez is playing. Either way, though, the coaching staff must be better prepared as a whole to compete.

Despite their eye-opening struggles in Indy, the Dolphins still have a quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa who has led the NFL in passing yards and passer rating, a couple of dynamic wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and an incredibly explosive running back in De'Von Achane.

Miami's offense is still flowing with a rich supply of talent. Moreover, the Patriots have not beaten the Fins at home since 2019. They must be ready for a hard-fought game, which is admittedly a lot to ask following the Terrell Williams news. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.