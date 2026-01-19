Head coach Mike Vrabel is directing appreciation toward his players and the New England organization after securing a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Following a 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in heavy snow, Vrabel highlighted the collective effort needed to overcome eight combined turnovers.

While second-year quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns, the defense provided the winning edge by forcing five takeaways. Vrabel emphasized that despite the grit shown in Foxborough, the team remains hungry and unsatisfied as they prepare for a difficult road trip to Denver.

The upcoming showdown at Mile High also features a special family revelation within the Patriots locker room. Mike Reiss reported on X that linebacker Christian Elliss is embracing a unique milestone as he prepares to face his brother Jonah, an outside linebacker for the Broncos.

Christian shared that the two have remained in close contact, and the reality that one of them will officially represent the family in the Super Bowl is a significant honor. This brotherly rivalry adds personal stakes to a game that already carries massive implications for both organizations.

New England's receiving corps is drawing extra motivation from the potential return of veteran Mack Hollins. Kayshon Boutte and Stefon Diggs have expressed how the possibility of Hollins returning from injured reserve has inspired their postseason push.

Boutte, who recently secured a spectacular one-handed touchdown, noted the group was focused on winning the Divisional Round to give Hollins a chance to rejoin the lineup in Denver. Having a versatile veteran like Hollins could be a decisive factor against a Broncos defense that remains one of the most formidable units in the NFL.

As the Patriots prepare to visit the Broncos, they will face a Denver squad that remains dangerous despite playing without quarterback Bo Nix after his recent ankle injury. New England must maintain defensive intensity to silence a hostile crowd and secure another Super Bowl berth.

With family history on the line and reinforcements potentially arriving, the franchise is positioned for a historic performance this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.