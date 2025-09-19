On Sunday, the New England Patriots will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they will honor the past in the present moment in a special way.

When they take the field, the Patriots will be donning the old red, white, and blue uniforms from the 1980s to the mid-1990s, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

This same weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be rocking the uniforms from the 1990s in their showdown against the Houston Texans. For the Patriots, the old uniforms from yesterday are very distinct. They included a red jersey with a white helmet and pants with a “Pat Patriot” logo on the helmet. It was the uniform they wore during Super Bowl XX in 1986 when they lost 46-10 to the Chicago Bears.

In 1993, New England made a change by going with the “Flying Elvis” logo on their helmets. At the same time, the color scheme of their uniforms switched to silver and royal blue. It was while wearing those colors in a later, adapted way, under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, that they unleashed a dynasty run.

The Patriots and other NFL teams prioritize nostalgia .

Much like in the NBA and MLB, the NFL does its own thing when it comes to honoring the past. That is especially true when it comes to the current roster donning throwback uniforms on special days.

At one point, that was prohibited by the league. In 2013, the NFL issued the so-called “one-shell rule”, which stated that teams were restricted to using one helmet shell. Therefore, they couldn't wear historically accurate throwback uniforms. However, in 2021, that rule was overturned, and now all 32 teams can wear their throwback uniforms as initially designed.

Altogether, doing so helps to bring generations together, is a good marketing strategy, and is part of a unique experience for the players, coaches, and fans alike.