The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, moving to 3-2 on the season. In the aftermath of the massive victory, New England got brutal injury news. Patriots running back Antonio Gibson is out for the season with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.

#Patriots RB Antonio Gibson, who was quickly ruled out on Sunday night, tore his ACL and is out for the season, sources say after the MRI. A hit to RB depth. pic.twitter.com/AC6Rle0JeA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Patriots RB Antonio Gibson, who was quickly ruled out on Sunday night, tore his ACL and is out for the season, sources say after the MRI. A hit to RB depth,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the same: “Tests today revealed that Patriots RB Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per sources.”

Article Continues Below

The Patriots beat the Bills even after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled early in the game. He bounced back with two touchdowns later in the game, while TreVeyon Henderson only managed 24 yards on the ground. Henderson, the rookie out of Ohio State, will be asked to carry a bigger load down the stretch.

Washington drafted Gibson in 2020. He spent four years with the organization, signing with the Patriots before the 2024 season. He racked up 744 total yards in his first season in New England. With Henderson joining the team in the second round of the draft, his role had diminished this season.

Henderson has not popped like many expected early in the season. But with Gibson out, he will get a lot of opportunities against lighter opponents coming up. The Patriots have playoff expectations after beating the Bills, and the run game will be important to them reaching that goal.

The next matchup for the Patriots is the New Orleans Saints. They forced Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo into five consecutive turnovers in their first win of the season over the New York Giants. Stevenson's fumbling and Henderson's slow start will be on full display in Week 6 against the Saints.