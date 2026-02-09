Super Bowl 60 was a snooze fest, unless you are a Seattle Seahawks fan or had a ton of money on them to win. The New England Patriots looked lost out there for the first three quarters until they finally found some luck on offense in the 4th. The Seahawks had the game pretty much wrapped up after they took a 19-0 lead.

ESPN's Ryan Clark blasted Vrabel after the loss on the latest episode of First Take.

“They had no idea how they were going to help Will Campbell,” Clark said. “They had no idea how they were going to protect Drake Maye. They had no idea how they were going to take shots and get chunk plays.”

Campbell could not stay in front of a sloth on Sunday evening. The Seahawks' pass rush dominated Campbell all game long, and it affected the entire offense, especially Drake Maye. Maye had no time to throw the ball on more than half of his attempts. Having a strong offensive line is crucial to a team's success. Sam Darnold was sacked only once compared to Maye's six. Maye wants a restart after the loss.

Clark continued on his rant about the Pats' loss and how they seemed scared.

“Where was the aggression? It was clear by the end of the second quarter, you are not better than this team. Why aren't we trying to go for it on fourth down when we on third down, have plays where we can get another shot on fourth? Why are we going for two when we can make it 11 points instead of having it at 12 points, which would be the same as having it at 13 points?”

“Why didn't you say to yourself, “We ain't better than them. We don't know if we're ever going to get back here. Let's empty everything we got in the gun.” They didn't do that. They didn't prepare in a way where they can make adjustments. And when they got in the game, they got scared.”