The New England Patriots ruled out two players Saturday as they prepare for their first AFC Championship game since 2018, a road matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Adam Schefter reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting the Patriots downgraded defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and running back Terrell Jennings to out for the conference title game.

“Patriots downgraded DT Joshua Farmer and RB Terrell Jennings to out for Sunday’s game,” Schefter wrote.

Farmer, a 23-year-old rookie selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in 13 games during the regular season. The defensive tackle finished the year with 15 total tackles, including seven solo and eight assisted stops, along with one fumble recovery, one pass defended and three stuffs for two yards. Farmer provided rotational depth along New England’s interior defensive line and saw increased snaps during the second half of the season.

Article Continues Below

Patriots manage roster setbacks ahead of AFC Championship vs. Broncos

Jennings, a 24-year-old sophomore running back, appeared in seven games during the regular season and primarily filled a reserve role in the Patriots’ backfield. He finished the year with 23 carries for 73 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt, and scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. His absence further thins a New England rushing group that has relied on committee contributions throughout the season.

The Patriots did not announce corresponding roster moves Saturday. New England enters the AFC Championship aiming to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season, when it capped a championship run with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver hosts the matchup after securing home-field advantage, setting up a high-stakes meeting between two teams that navigated uneven stretches during the regular season before surging through the playoffs. New England will look to overcome the late injury setbacks as it attempts to advance to the Super Bowl.