On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots booked a trip to Super Bowl 60 with a narrow win over the Denver Broncos in snowy conditions in the Mile High City. It wasn't a picteresque performance for Drake Maye and the offense, but the defense was able to do just enough to carry the Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2018 season.

Now, New England will be facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, who punched their ticket to the big game by defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. That will entail game planning for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards this year and torched the Rams for 153 yards on Sunday.

Now, an old pre-draft interview is coming to light that NESN did before the draft, in which Smith-Njigba previewed possibly joining the Patriots.

“We'll see. Maybe I'm here in a few months,” said Smith-Njigba, per NESN on X, formerly Twitter.

"We'll see. Maybe I'm here in a few months." @WebsterOnTV did some recruiting for the Patriots when he spoke to Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Monday night. pic.twitter.com/8UXrZqzr74 — NESN (@NESN) April 4, 2023

Article Continues Below

Alas, the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout ended up being selected by the Seahawks, where he turned himself into one of the top wide receivers in the NFL this year, and has more than continued that stellar play into Seattle's playoff run.

The Patriots know they will have their hands full playing against both Smith-Njigba and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who burned the Rams' secondary for 346 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

The good news for New England is that they have shut down all three quarterbacks they played against so far on this playoff run, including Jarrett Stidham on Sunday, who was starting in place of injured Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Still, taking on this Seahawks juggernaut offense will be a challenge unlike the Patriots have faced at any point during the 2025 season, and there will likely be some sleepless nights for the coaching staff over the next two weeks.