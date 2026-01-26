For some fans, like Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Maye, the New England Patriots' snowy AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 60 was fun.

After the game, Ann was seen with Parker Elizabeth Henry, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's wife, and they made snow angels following the Patriots-Broncos AFC Championship game on the field.

It appears they were having fun as their husbands celebrated the AFC Championship win. There were fans in attendance at this point, as shown in the video.

Who is Patriots QB Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye?

Article Continues Below

Drake and Ann Maye have been together for over a decade. According to her Instagram, they may have been together since before high school. So, she has been along for the ride as Drake has risen to fame.

They got married in June 2025 during the offseason. They had announced their engagement a few months earlier in January 2025.

Drake and Ann attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill together. Ann studied business at UNC, and Drake was the Tar Heels' starting quarterback until 2023, when he declared for the NFL Draft.

In two weeks, Maye will have a crack at his first Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks. While this is a rematch of Super Bowl 49, the landscape of the teams has changed drastically. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are long gone as the Patriots and Seahawks' coaches, and Maye, in his second season, will face off against Sam Darnold, who's in his eighth season in the NFL.

Maye had his breakout season in 2025. He was fourth in the league in passing yards (4,394) and third in passing touchdowns (31). He only threw eight interceptions, and he also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, the Patriots went 14-3, finishing in first place in the AFC East. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Broncos on their way to Super Bowl 60.