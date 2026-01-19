The New England Patriots continued their remarkable season as they pummeled the Houston Texans 28-16 in their divisional playoff game. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Drake Maye was able to overcome a Houston pass rush that forced 4 fumbles by throwing 3 TD passes in the victory.

Maye will lead the Patriots into Denver for a battle with the Broncos in the AFC title game. The Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff structure and they defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime to earn their spot in the championship game.

However, shortly after the Broncos won the game, it was announced that QB Bo Nix had broken a bone in his ankle and his season had come to an end. The Broncos will try to earn a spot in the Super Bowl with Jarrett Stidham under center.

This is likely to provide the Patriots with a big advantage since the Broncos will be without their QB1. Maye was sympathetic to the injured quarterback. He spoke about the situation when he met the media following the victory over the Texans.

“The news is heart breaking,” Maye said to reporters. “Praying for Bo and I know he’s going to bounce back.”

Maye and Nix were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye was the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft behind Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears. He is considered a leading candidate to win this season's MVP award. Nix was the No. 12 pick in the first round and was the sixth quarterback selected in the draft.