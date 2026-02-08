As the New England Patriots begin their final preparations for kickoff in Super Bowl 60, players are on the field at Levi's Stadium taking place in warmups for today's game. Every player goes through their own routine to make sure they are ready to play and feeling comfortable, and it's not unusual to see players come out of the locker room and on to the field in bare feet or wearing just socks. This is especially true in a huge pressure event like the Super Bowl.

Patriots WR Mack Hollins is wearing Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey for the pregame of Super Bowl LX. 📷 @Patriots pic.twitter.com/DVDCzj2Rw7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2026

New England wide receiver Mack Hollins is one of the Patriots who came out in bare feet, as if he was walking around his own back yard. In addition to feeling comfortable in his environment, Hollins donned a unique practice jersey. He had the high school football jersey of head coach Mike Vrabel and he was clearly saluting his head coach. Players can wear whatever they want hours before the start of the game, and Hollins wanted to wear something that would allow Vrabel to feel good about how far he had come.

Of course, it is clearly something that Vrabel had thought about before because he had played in the Super Bowl during his on-field career and many stops along the way. However, to have his player paying tribute in that manner is surely a great honor.

The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks. Hollins was one of Drake Maye's key receivers during the regular season. He caught 46 passes for 550 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he demonstrated the ability to get open on third-down plays.