The New England Patriots will be facing the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, and they will be without some key players in the game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Patriots ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Kayshon Boutte and TE Austin Hooper for Thursday night vs. the Jets,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stevenson has missed the past two games for the Patriots because of a toe injury, and though he did practice this week, it seems like he's not close to returning just yet. For the time being, TreVeyon Henderson has taken the load in the backfield for the Patriots, and he's been doing a good job. Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Henderson had 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Hooper, he suffered a concussion against the Buccaneers, and he's still going through protocol to return. He didn't practice this week, which makes sense since they're playing on Thursday. Hunter Henry will take most of the load for the Patriots at the tight end position with Hooper out, and he's proven to be reliable in several situations for the team.

Despite the injuries, the Patriots have been able to continue to win games and are one of the hottest teams in the league. The offense has been clicking, and Drake Maye has come up in clutch moments. The defense has also been good, and it's no surprise with head coach Mike Vrabel emphasizing that side of the ball.

As of now, the Patriots are leading the division, and if the Buffalo Bills don't pick things up, there's a chance that they could run away as the winner.

With injuries to Stevenson and Hooper, the Patriots will have the next man up mentality, and they have the players on the team to make up for their absence.