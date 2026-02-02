The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl once again. New England is headed to Super Bowl 60 in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach. But it is not all good news around the Patriots heading into the big game. Patriots fans, and former players, are not happy that Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Belichick was snubbed from Hall of Fame voting this year despite having one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history. Naturally, that is not sitting well with many NFL figures.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was furious about his former coach's snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think it’s asinine that Coach Belichick is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Gronkowski said, per DJ Siddiqi. “He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time, if not the greatest coach of all time. Most playoff wins, second-most wins of all time in the regular season. It’s not just that he has a résumé built like that – that’s complete – but he also has touched so many lives and changed so many lives in the football world, from players to coaches as well.”

Gronk played under Belichick in New England from 2010-18.

Belichick is widely regarded as the best head coach in NFL history. It is easy to understand why just by looking at his postseason record.

Belichick has the most playoff wins in league history, as well as Super Bowl appearances (nine) and Super Bowl wins (six) as a head coach. He also made it to two Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

There's also the fact that Belichick ranks third all-time among all NFL coaches in wins with 302. He is behind only Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement in response to Belichick's snub. However, it has done little to change the minds of fans who view Belichick as the greatest coach of all time.

Ultimately, Belichick will have his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But it is a shame that he will never be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.