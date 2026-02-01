Year in and year out, the Super Bowl is the most-watched event in the world. Diehard and casual football fans alike turn on their televisions to tune in to the biggest football event there is. Even those with no football passion watch the game in order to see the halftime performance and to watch the commercials.

The only thing greater than watching the Super Bowl on TV is watching it live and in person. Unfortunately, that comes at a cost. The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60, which is a monumental game and one that features a long-anticipated rematch.

The Patriots won this matchup in Super Bowl 49 after Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson to create one of the greatest Super Bowl moments ever over a decade ago. Some fans will pay whatever to see this Super Bowl, but just what does it cost to get in?

Super Bowl 60 preview

Super Bowl 60 has all of the makings of a classic. Fans have gotten used to championship games featuring the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. While the Chiefs have been a part of some all-time great Super Bowls, it is nice to see new blood competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots have claim to being the best dynasty ever during the Tom Brady era, but the team has struggled in recent years. They went 4-13 in each of the past two seasons before Drake Maye took an MVP-caliber leap, and the team surrounded him with the biggest free agent class in football. New England was the biggest offseason spenders, and it has paid off.

The team may now be back to perennially contending. The Pats won't have it easy against a Seahawks team that ranked first in scoring defense and third in scoring offense this season. While some fans still don't believe in Sam Darnold because of some turnover issues, he has done nothing but prove himself as a high-end quarterback over the last two seasons.

In addition to Super Bowl 60 featuring a rematch that has been in the making for over a decade, the halftime show is greatly polarizing. Bad Bunny, a predominantly Spanish singing performer, will be the main artist taking stage during intermission. Many Americans are unfamiliar with his work, but he is one of the biggest global stars in the world. Bad Bunny has been making his presence known in other massive sporting events in recent years, including in the ring at WrestleMania 37 and the 2022 Royal Rumble, and he will surely deliver a hit in front of thousands of football fans.

Super Bowl 60 ticket costs

Super Bowl 60 is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 8. Fans wanting to watch in person will have to pay a pretty penny. According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets are currently listed for $5,234.58. Paying that would land a football fanatic just one seat in section 420, way up in the nosebleeds.

Most seats in the top bowl are going for over $5,500, with some sections up high requiring a payment of over $6,000. Of course, the closer to the action, the more it'll cost to sit down. The cheapest 300-level seats are listed at $5,784.48. Most seats in that section are priced between $6,000 and $7,000, though.

Fans will be hard-pressed to find seats in the 200s for less than $7,000. A lot of that section is already sold out and doesn't have available seats, too. The most expensive seats are close to the field. While there is one seat listed at $6,869.07 in section 103, most 100-level seats cost much more than that. Endzone seats are, at best, between $7,000 to $8,000. Sideline seats are more expensive, with it costing around $12,000 to sit behind the teams.

The most expensive tickets in the entire stadium are going for $69,030. This would get a fan into Section 139 VIP with a view of the 50-yard line. Vivid Seats and SeatGeek have similarly priced tickets. Finding Super Bowl 60 prices for a reasonable dollar amount won't be easy. Fans able to afford the costs will be rewarded with an epic show far greater than that of just a football game, though.