Many NFL fans believed Bill Belichick was a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. But Belichick's Tuesday snub sparked furious reactions, then a sudden statement from the league

Now the Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement on Wednesday, which comes off as a threat to “leaker” voters.

Article Continues Below

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members, and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026,” the statement read. “It's that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.” Then the statement provided the warning amid Belichick's snub. What the warning states about Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub The next part unveils a hammer potentially getting dropped on a member of the committee.