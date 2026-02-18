After stepping in and calling plays for the defense throughout the 2025-26 season, it appears the New England Patriots are rewarding Zak Kuhr with a big promotion. It's a move that gives the organization familiarity with the coaching staff as they aim to improve for the 2026-27 campaign.

Reports indicate that Kuhr, who is 37 years old, is officially the Patriots' defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Kuhr stepped in and called plays while Terrell Williams battled cancer. Williams remains in New England with a different role.

“The Patriots are officially promoting Zak Kuhr to defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. Kuhr, 37, impressed calling plays this season while Terrell Williams battled cancer. With Williams now healthy and moving to a high-ranking staff role, Kuhr takes over full-time.”

Last season was Kuhr's first time calling defensive plays in his career. He managed to do that while serving as the Patriots' inside linebackers coach. While taking on essentially two jobs for the club, Kuhr's play-calling helped lead New England to having the No. 8-ranked defense in the league.

With Zak Kuhr getting a promotion to defensive coordinator, the Patriots will have to find a new linebackers coach. However, Kuhr's second year calling plays should be an easier process, as he'll be able to focus on just being the DC, rather than also having to coach the linebackers position as well.

With New England finalizing its coaching staff, Mike Vrabel and the franchise will soon adjust their attention toward free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Patriots are projected to have about $40 million in cap space and own the No. 31 pick overall in the draft.