Patriots’ Stefon Diggs jokes Mike Vrabel is an ‘a**hole’ ahead of Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs had a humorous statement to make about head coach Mike Vrabel ahead of the New England Patriots' appearance in Super Bowl 60.

Diggs is completing his 11th season in the NFL, his first with the Patriots. Following a season-ending injury with the Houston Texans in 2024, he returned to solid form as one of New England's top receivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Vrabel is going through the seventh year of his head coaching career, his first with the Patriots. He has enjoyed a remarkable regular season with the franchise he originally represented as a player, leading them to a 14-3 record. They clinched the second seed, taking down the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to earn their place in the Super Bowl.

Diggs talked about his chemistry with Vrabel on Thursday in the lead-up to the Big Game, via CLNS. When a reporter asked him about a word to describe the head coach, Diggs humorously responded with a curse word before playing it off as a joke.

“An a**hole. Kidding, kidding, totally kidding. I would say father figure.”

.@mikekadlick asked Stefon Diggs what’s one word to describe coach Mike Vrabel: “An asshole. Kidding, kidding, totally kidding. I would say father figure.”

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/iaksVqeZPT — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) February 5, 2026

What lies ahead for Stefon Diggs, Patriots

Stefon Diggs, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots have a lot to be proud about. They have exceeded expectations as they now have a date with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

New England will have of things on its plate as Super Bowl Sunday is days away. The team stands out as the underdog, knowing Seattle will throw everything at them on both sides of the ball. New England displays incredible balance on both sides of the ball, espcially on defense this postseason. However, they will need big plays from the offense in crucial moments to get the job done.