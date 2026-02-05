The New England Patriots are heading to Super Bowl LX, and while the play on the field has been chilly, the off-field drama is heating up in the most hilarious way possible.

In a recent episode of Bussin' With The Boys, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel opened up about the team's star receiver, Stefon Diggs, and his high-profile relationship with rap icon Cardi B. If you thought Vrabel was all business and “No Days Off,” his take on the “WAP” singer might surprise you.

Vrabel shared a laugh about Cardi B’s appearance at the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos. In a game defined by a brutal Colorado snowstorm, the rapper apparently brought her own flare to the sidelines.

“I think she’s absolutely hysterical,” Vrabel said. “I saw her after the Denver game—couldn’t miss her—she had lime green hair. It was the only thing that was standing out in the snow.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on his relationship with Cardi B: “I think she’s absolutely hysterical. But, I don’t see her a bunch. I saw her after the Denver game — couldn’t miss her — she had lime green hair. It was the only thing that was standing out in the snow. But the stuff… pic.twitter.com/b5urNi9Xge — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) February 4, 2026

The coach even admitted to being a fan of her personality, specifically her social media antics. “The stuff she says sometimes like, ‘Take them to Tulum tonight on Delta.’ I’m like, this girl is hilarious.”

Article Continues Below

While the relationship provides some comic relief, Diggs has been all business on the gridiron. During the snowy 10-7 victory over the Broncos, yards were harder to find than a dry seat in the stands. Diggs managed five receptions for 17 yards in the defensive slugfest, but his presence opened up the lane for Drake Maye to scramble for 65 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

On the season, Diggs has been the engine of the New England Patriots' passing attack, racking up 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. His veteran leadership has helped steer a young roster into a date with the Seattle Seahawks for the Lombardi Trophy.

As for the relationship? Vrabel isn't losing any sleep over it. “Whatever they do—they seem like they’re having a good time and enjoying this thing,” Vrabel added. “I’m sure I’ll see her this week.”

With the Patriots just one win away from history, fans can expect even more lime green hair and hopefully, a few more touchdowns in Santa Clara.