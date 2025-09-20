On Sunday, the New England Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the matchup won’t be the only nod to the past.

Before kickoff, the Patriots are set to take the field wearing their old red, white, and blue throwback uniforms, a look that instantly brings back memories of the franchise’s early days in the 1980s and 1990s.

Known for the “Pat Patriot” logo on the helmet, this design predates the switch to the now-familiar “Flying Elvis” introduced in 1993. Beyond aesthetics, the uniforms serve as a reminder of the organization’s history while adding extra excitement to a marquee AFC clash.

The theme of honoring history extended well beyond the uniforms this weekend. Former wide receiver Julian Edelman, one of the Patriots’ most iconic figures, was officially inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP, Edelman spent his entire 11-year career in New England, becoming a postseason legend for his clutch catches and relentless toughness.

Two of his former teammates made sure to celebrate him fittingly. Tom Brady, his quarterback for a decade, recorded a heartfelt video message congratulating Edelman.

In it, Brady highlighted the wideout’s unique qualities, admitting that Edelman may not have been the fastest or flashiest player, but he was the toughest and most reliable competitor he ever played with.

“Nobody did it better,” Brady said, summing up the bond the two shared during their run of championships.

Rob Gronkowski also sent in a tribute, calling Edelman “Jules, a.k.a. the squirrel,” and praising him as one of the fiercest competitors and clutch performers he ever witnessed on the field.

For a duo that shared so many memorable playoff moments with Edelman, the recognition underscored just how much respect he earned in New England’s dynasty era.

For fans, the ceremony was another reminder of just how much Edelman meant to the franchise.

His underdog story, coming from a college quarterback to one of the most dependable receivers in Patriots history, continues to resonate with New England supporters.

His enshrinement felt less like a formality and more like the closing of a chapter that defined two decades of dominance.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are looking ahead with optimism.

Quarterback Drake Maye also has earned high praise from peers like Bills star Josh Allen, who recently commended his poise and intelligence. It’s a reminder that while the franchise is celebrating its past with Edelman, Brady, and Gronkowski, it’s also building toward a promising future.