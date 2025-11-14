The New England Patriots have birthed new stars immediately under Mike Vrabel. TreVeyon Henderson rose as one, especially following his dagger touchdown against the Buccaneers. Now the rookie is going off against the New York Jets.

Henderson entered Foxborough as the lead back and immediately locked in. The former Ohio State Buckeyes touchdown machine became the six-point threat on Thursday Night Football.

He showed his power and grit for the Patriots' first touchdown following a shovel pass from Drake Maye.

TreVeyon Henderson punches it in for the Patriots TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/ihEY8fRwbU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

He then earned the “two TD Trey” nickname by his own team — attacking the same side to put N.E. ahead.

Henderson took handoffs with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson banged up.

Impact of TreVeyon Henderson on Patriots

Vrabel came back to N.E. having coached Derrick Henry during his prime years. The Patriots legend planned to pivot back to the past physical identity that made the Pats revered when he played.

Henderson immediately rose to the challenge Vrabel laid out in recreating the new “Patriot Way” by averaging 5.3 yards a carry.

Henderson produced his first-ever 100-yard outing this past Sunday — piling 147 rushing yards in the road win at Tampa Bay. The Patriots rookie dazzled fans on this 55-yard touchdown run at Raymond James Stadium. Vrabel even has trusted Henderson to carry the ball more than 10 carries a game in the last four weeks. Henderson even became popular for fantasy football players heading into the TNF game.

He's handled the football 13 times so far for 40 rushing yards and the two touchdowns during the first half, as his team led 14-7.