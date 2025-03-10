The New England Patriots are reportedly signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tonga is a depth signing, joining other bigger signings on the defensive side for the Patriots, with Milton Williams and Harold Landry headlining the defensive line additions. Carlton Davis was also a big signing on the back end of the defense, pairing him with Christian Gonzalez in the cornerback room. It is apparent that Mike Vrabel has a vision for his defense and wanted to make significant additions to the group.

Previously, Tonga came into the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He was a seventh-round pick in that draft out of BYU. He played in 15 games for the Bears, recording 24 tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. He then spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 season was Tonga's best season, in which he recorded 28 tackles with 16 tackles for loss in 11 games. In 13 games with the Cardinals last season, Tonga recorded 22 tackles with 16 tackles for loss.

The Patriots were a team that was expected to be a big spender in free agency, and they have lived up to that expectation. They had a ton of cap space to work with in the short and long-term, and they are adding some important pieces to the defensive side of the ball.

For this to work in the long-term, however, it will be important to surround Drake Maye with the proper resources. The young quarterback showed a lot of promise in what was a lost season for the Patriots in 2024. The bottom line is more talent is needed around him. Morgan Moses was added to the offensive line, but weapons are needed as well, and it will be interesting to see who else is added this offseason.