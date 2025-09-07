The New England Patriots opened their season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it played out almost exactly as predicted. The expectation was for a hard-fought, defensive game with both quarterbacks flashing potential but not many offensive fireworks. That part held.

However, while the bold call was that the Las Vegas Raiders would pull out a 24-20 win, the actual final score was 20-13 in favor of the Raiders. The Carroll era in Vegas began with a win, while New England showed flashes but remains firmly in rebuilding mode.

One of the storylines from Sunday's game was the debut of rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell. The Patriots' fourth-draft pick endured some rough moments, drawing two false start penalties and allowing pressure that led to a Drake Maye fumble. Despite that rocky outing, Campbell earned respect from one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby, speaking after the game in comments relayed by Zack Cox of the Boston Herald on X, formerly Twitter, praised the rookie's potential:

”He’s a top pick. He’s a young, talented dude. He’s got a bright future, man, and he’s in great hands with Coach McDaniels. Coach McDaniels knows what he’s doing… I think there’s a reason why they drafted him there. He’s got a bright future, for sure.”

For a Patriots offense that leaned heavily on Maye's composure, hearing such words from Crosby was significant. Campbell may not have been perfect, but the belief is there that he can grow into the cornerstone New England hoped for when they drafted him.

The organization is also placing a lot of responsibility on the quarterback room. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently explained that he holds ”high expectations” for Drake Maye and his group, confident that their preparation and effort will eventually translate into results. Head coach Mike Vrabel echoed that confidence, noting Maye's ability to handle complex defensive looks in preseason practices.

The Patriots may not be contenders yet, but the building blocks are being laid, and Campbell earning praise from Crosby is an early sign that New England's young core is trending in the right direction.