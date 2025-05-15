Expectations are growing for the New England Patriots as the front office continues to build out a roster around young quarterback Drake Maye. Many seem to love the head coaching hire of Mike Vrabel as well, as he's viewed as a solid coach in the league. However, there are still questions surrounding the front office and general manager Eliot Wolf.

In Albert Breer's open mailbag, the NFL insider for Sports Illustrated fielded a question about the “bad” speculation surrounding the front office. Breer essentially dumps cold water on that speculation, claiming the Patriots' front office and general manager are a tighter-knit group than many realize.

“I don't think things are nearly as bad in New England as you may have been led to believe. And I think the proof of it is in the hire of A.J. Highsmith as the team's new pro scouting director. Highsmith is the son of Alonzo Highsmith, who is the right-hand man to EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf. Hiring someone that close to Wolf into a vital director's role is a good indication that Wolf's going nowhere.

“The connection many people didn't make is Mike Vrabel's link to fellow Ohioan Chad Brinker. Brinker and Vrabel worked together for a year in Tennessee and had a strong relationship. Brinker is very close to Wolf, with whom he spent nearly a decade with in Green Bay. Vrabel learned the Packers' scouting system in his time with Brinker and talked to Brinker about Wolf before taking the Patriots job.”

The Patriots named Wolf as general manager in January 2024. He played a key role in the team picking Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft. His connection with Brinker, who is currently the President of Football Operations for the Tennessee Titans, may have helped Wolf build a relationship with New England's new head coach in Mike Vrabel.

Breer points out that Wolf's tenure as general manager could possibly not work out. However, you can say that about any situation in the NFL. We likely won't know how good, or bad for that matter, a general manager Wolf is for a few years.