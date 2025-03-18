The New England Patriots hoist the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Travis Hunter is a big name. While the draft itself is creeping up on the calendar, Mel Kiper Jr has posted mock draft after mock draft.

Plenty of Patriots fans were happy to see Hunter being selected by the team.

Following a busy free agent signing period, the NFL Draft insider feels that there is more work to be done. Despite the Patriots signing guys like Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis III, there was one position they didn't address.

“The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane,” Kiper said in an ESPN article.

“But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1.

Mel Kiper Jr thinks Travis Hunter could be the Patriots answer

The Patriots had the highest salary cap room in the league. As a result, they could've thrown some big money at a star receiver. While a name like Tee Higgins was on the Patriots offer, they didn't make a full pitch.

After the latter re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, there were other names to pursue. For instance, the Los Angeles Rams cut Cooper Kupp, making him a free agent. Still, he ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Patriots to land a big-name player, and they failed to do-s0.

As a result, Kiper detailed how Hunter would be a seamless fit for New England and what they are hoping to do.

“While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts,” Kiper Jr said.

“Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye.”

Hunter would be the first legitimate franchise receiver that Maye would have. The potential was there with the quarterback last season. Giving him weapons will be essential to elevate the Patriots.

No matter what, landing the Heisman Trophy winner in Hunter would be advantageous. He's talked about playing both sides of the ball when he gets to the league.

If he ends up in Foxborough, then the Colorado football superstar could show his elite receiving skills with Maye on any given Sunday.