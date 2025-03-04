The New England Patriots have a lot of work to do this offseason, as they need to make upgrades all over their roster after their miserable 2024 campaign. One avenue that they can utilize is the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, where they are armed with the No. 4 overall pick, giving them a lot of different options they could end up pursuing.

The Pats have needs all over their roster. They desperately need to infuse their offense with talent, whether it be on the offensive line, or in the playmaker positions to give quarterback Drake Maye more options to work with. Their defense could also use some help, particularly in the front seven. Could New England end up drafting a player in Travis Hunter who could fill in on both sides of the ball? That's what this ESPN mock draft believes.

“Hunter is my top player in this class and a rare prospect, even beyond his two-way ability. His spatial awareness, quickness and ball skills are unique no matter where he plays. I'd put Hunter full time at corner and sprinkle in 20-25 plays a game at receiver. The Patriots need to stack talent, and Hunter gives them an A+ start in that quest,” Jordan Reid of ESPN wrote in his latest mock draft.

Patriots continue to get linked to Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Hunter stood out by playing on both offense and defense during his time in college with the Colorado Buffaloes. Not only did he play on both sides, but he excelled as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. On offense, Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 36 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a fumble forced.

New England could fill a pair of holes by adding one player, but there's no guarantee he will play both sides of the ball in the NFL, despite his desire to do so. The Patriots could end up locking in on other top prospects, like defensive lineman Abdul Carter or offensive lineman Will Campbell, or they could ultimately end up trading down from this pick too. If they landed Hunter, though, it's safe to say that fans would be quite fired up.