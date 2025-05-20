Following Derek Carr's sudden retirement, the New Orleans Saints have more work to do than any other team in the 2025 offseason. With a couple of months remaining until training camps begin, the Saints' current roster state requires moderate changes to be made in the trade market.

Without Carr, New Orleans suddenly has a gaping hole at quarterback. General manager Mickey Loomis took Tyler Shough in the second round, but he figures to be more of a project than an immediate contributor. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener have starting experience, but neither was successful in 2024.

The Saints' quarterback issues will be a major question mark through the offseason, but the team has several other holes on its roster. New Orleans lost former starter Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency while dealing with the uncertainty of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill's recoveries.

However, the team's biggest change came on the sidelines. Months after firing Dennis Allen, the Saints brought in Super Bowl LIX champion Kellen Moore as the team's next head coach. Moore brought the esteemed Doug Nussmeier with him as his offensive coordinator and hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator.

Given the offseason turnover, New Orleans has a lot to address before training camps begin. Without a firm direction for their team, the Saints would be wise to start compiling a list of trade targets to add over the summer months.

QB Kenny Pickett, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Pickett will never be viewed as a franchise quarterback again, but the Saints are nearing desperation mode. They may say they are content with starting Shough in Week 1, but they are going to do their best not to make that a possibility. Even if Loomis and Moore believe in Shough, he is far from ready to be thrust into the fire.

New Orleans would be forced to start Shough without adding another quarterback to the mix. The 2025 second-round pick would not benefit much from “learning” behind either Rattler or Haener. If they want to give him a grace period, the Saints need to add a veteran signal-caller to their roster.

Still just 26, Pickett has 25 games as a starter under his belt. One of them came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, where he played for Moore. Though his tenure as a full-time starter did not go smoothly, Pickett has a respectable 15-10 record in his three-year career.

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Pickett is in a precarious situation. The Browns added Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, the latter owning all the hype and attention that typically comes with a first-rounder. With Joe Flacco also on the roster, the offseason competition will be stiff. The early word suggests Sanders is the most talented of the group, but the Browns are not going to relinquish Gabriel as a third-round pick. One of Flacco or Sanders will likely get the axe during final roster cuts.

If that is the case, Cleveland will have no issue sending Pickett to New Orleans. He is far from a definitive answer, but he has the experience to serve as a bridge quarterback until the Saints find their true answer, whether it is Shough or not. Pickett might be the best of a bad situation that Carr left them in.

OG Andrew Wylie, Washington Commanders

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive line was the Saints' biggest concern. They addressed part of the issue by taking Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick, but their interior remains a sizeable issue.

The Saints struggled with injuries and inconsistency on the offensive line in 2024. Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick were the only interior blockers to play more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps on the year, as Eric McCoy, Nick Saldiveri, Connor McGovern and Shane Lemieux all rotated in. Ruiz, McCoy and Saldiveri are the only returning members of the group.

New Orleans signed two-year starter Dillon Radunz, who posted a dreadful 57.0 player grade on Pro Football Focus in 2024. A unit that struggled as much as the Saints needs to add a strong veteran leader, even in a potential reserve role. Seven-year veteran Andrew Wylie fits the job description.

Despite starting his entire career, Wylie is currently buried on the Washington Commanders' depth chart. His versatility allows him to play multiple positions, but with his age-31 season around the corner, Wylie figures to spend most of his remaining years on the interior. However, with Washington signing Nate Herbig in free agency, he is arguably the team's fourth-best guard, with Sam Cosmi and Nick Allegretti already ahead of him.

A starter on two of the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl teams, Wylie still has many good years left in him. But with a subpar season in 2024, a change of scenery might be in his future. The Saints would value his durability and consistency, making him an optimal trade target in the 2025 offseason.

NB Jarrian Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Weeks before Carr retired, the Saints painfully watched Paulson Adebo sign with the New York Giants in free agency, a loss that will be felt in 2025. While 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry is the next man up, New Orleans will likely have to shift Alontae Taylor to the outside, opening a vacancy in the slot. Career journeyman Ugo Amadi currently projects to fill the role, an undesired solution.

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Jourdan Lewis a bag in free agency, making him the anchor of their secondary. Lewis, a premier nickelback, takes over the position Jarrian Jones occupied in 2024. Despite being just in his second year, Jones is now expendable, particularly with Jacksonville seemingly keen on granting Travis Hunter's wish of taking on a full-time two-way role.

Jones, who received a quality 69 player grade from PFF in 2024, got substantially better as the year progressed. While still far from an elite nickelback, the promise he showed in his opening year was encouraging. But his snap count will suffer with Hunter and Lewis in the mix. Going back to his days at Florida State, he has consistently played his best in the slot.

While capable in coverage — breaking up eight passes in 2024 — Jones is an elite tackler near the line of scrimmage. His 88.5 run defense grade from PFF was sixth among all cornerbacks in the league. As a nickel blitzer, Jones added two sacks. The diversity he adds to any defense is easily the trait that gives him the most star potential.

Given the Saints' nickelback concerns, the position has to be atop their trade target list in the 2025 offseason. With studs like Chris Godwin, Adam Thielen and Drake London playing out of the slot, defending the position is a necessity in the NFC South. Lewis' recent deal should have Jones circled on his radar.